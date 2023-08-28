Shah Rukh Khan To Drop Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya Song Tomorrow

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that the new song of Jawan, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, to release on Tuesday.

This is ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya….‘ want to thank @VMVMVMVMVM for bearing with my two left feet. And of course the talented @anirudhofficial . #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya Full song out tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/lS8pdc9deX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 28, 2023

The lyrics went, “Pehle karu Chaiya Chaiya re, ab karu Tata Thaiya…(Before this I was in Chaiya Chaiya, but this time it will be different)” which indirectly refers to Shah Rukh’s iconic song Chaiya Chaiya from Dil Se.

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is the third song of the album that has been composed by Anirudh. The first song was Zinda Banda and the second was the romantic number titled Chaleya, that was released earlier this month and is already a hit among the audience.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is set to release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. Nayanthara will be seen playing the role of a cop. Besides these stars in Jawan, fans will also has Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.