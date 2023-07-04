Shah Rukh Khan Suffers Nose Injuries In Accident While Shooting In Us, Undergoes Surgery

Los Angeles: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sustained injuries in nose after meeting with an accident while shooting in the United States. He underwent a minor surgery for the injury.

SRK met with the mishap while shooting for an undisclosed project in Los Angeles, E Times reported.

“SRK was shooting for a project in Los Angeles and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to the hospital,” ETimes has reported citing a source.

“His team was informed by the doctor that there was nothing to worry and King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose,” sources said.

The report also states that the super star is now back in his Mumbai home and is also recovering.

The Superstar who last month completed 31 years in Hindi film industry said being able to entertain several people lots of times is his “proudest achievement”. Later, he was also named the ‘favorite movie actor’ for his role in action blockbuster “Pathaan” at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (KCA).

Speaking on his acting front, SRK will soon be seen in ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’. Helmed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

The actor will also make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, following which he will play in the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’. ‘Dunki’ will mark his first on-screen collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in December 2023.