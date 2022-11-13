Shah Rukh Khan Stopped At Mumbai Airport For Hours; Made To Pay Hefty Customs Duty

Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan was stopped for hours by the Customs Department at Mumbai Airport last night over some luxury watches that he and those accompanying him were carrying in their baggage. Sources said he had to pay Rs 6.83 lakh in Customs Duty before being allowed to leave the airport.

The Bollywood star was returning after attending an event in Sharjah and had landed at Terminal 3 of Mumbai International Airport on a private jet.

The luxury watches were found in the baggage when Mr Khan and those accompanying him were leaving the terminal.

According to sources, he had to pay a customs duty of rs 6.83 lakh before being permitted to depart the airport. Media reports suggest that the actor was carrying expensive watches worth rs 18 lakh.

After all customs duties and fine calculations were done, SRK’s bodyguard Ravi was asked to pay Rs 6.87 lakh. “He was allowed to leave after completing all formalities and paying the penalties,” An officer added.