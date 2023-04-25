Shah Rukh Khan Starts Shooting For ‘Dunki’ In Kashmir Valley

Sonamarg: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday began a three-day shoot for his upcoming film “Dunki” in the Kashmir Valley.

The shoot started with a song sequence at a picturesque tourist resort in Sonamarg, sources familiar with the production said.

The movie, which was announced in April 2022, marks Khan’s first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani as well as actor Taapsee Pannu.

“Khan arrived in Kashmir on Monday and straightaway went to Sonamarg. The shooting for a song sequence began in Thajwas area of Sonamarg this morning. The song is being choreographed by ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya,” the source said.

According to the insiders, Hirani and his team scouted the locations at the tourist resort in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district last week.

They said the Sonamarg leg of the shoot is for two days after which Khan will head to Srinagar to shoot another sequence.

“In Srinagar, Khan will be staying at a posh hotel and the shooting will take place somewhere in the city on Thursday,” they said.

After wrapping the Kashmir schedule, the 57-year-old actor will leave for Mumbai on Friday.

This is Khan’s first visit to Kashmir after he shot for his 2012 movie “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”, which was directed by late filmmaker Yash Chopra.

The details about Khan’s movement and shooting have been kept under wraps for security reasons. The area where the shooting is taking place has been sealed and no movement of public was allowed, the officials said.

A huge blanket of security has been thrown around the location as well as the hotel where Khan is staying, they added.