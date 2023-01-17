Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan advance bookings to start on THIS date!

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is set to hit the screens on January 25, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. Pathaan’s advance bookings’ details are out.

Ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed that Pathaan’s advance bookings are starting from January 20, 2023.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared details about Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s advance bookings. He wrote, “‘PATHAAN’ ADVANCE BOOKINGS FROM 20 JAN… The wait is over… #YRF commences advance bookings of #Pathaan from 20 Jan 2023 – 5 days before its theatrical release… All formats… All languages [#Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu]. #SRK #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham #YRFSpyUniverse.”

As per his tweet, Pathaan’s advance booking is starting five days before its theatrical release. For the unversed, Pathaan is releasing on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. After this news, fans must have started visiting theatres to book the first day, the first show of the film.

Pathaan’s advance bookings are underway in UAE, Germany, and Australia.

Pathaan is a spy-thriller that features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. It has been directed by Siddharth Anand, who is best known to many for making Bang Bang and War. The latest film from the Spy Universe stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is one of the biggest films of her career. The cast includes John Abraham and Salman Khan.