Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan performed his signature open-arms pose for his fans on his birthday, November 2. The actor attended a fan meet organised by his fan clubs. SRK, like every year, thanked fans who attended the event to meet him. He also sent his love to those who couldn’t attend.

SRK wore casual outfits with a beanie and sunglasses for the fan event. He shared a photo from the meet and wrote, “Thank you for coming over and making my evening special my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love (sic).”

Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love. pic.twitter.com/7r5YIG4HP0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2024

The actor also grooved to Jhoome Jo Pathaan for his fans, like last year.

follows a cherished tradition that has become almost like a ritual: stepping out onto the balcony of his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, to wave to the countless fans who gather outside just to catch a glimpse of their beloved “Badshah of Bollywood” on special occasions like Eid and his birthday. This heartwarming gesture has become an annual highlight, where SRK, often joined by his youngest son, AbRam, acknowledges the love and adoration of his fans. Together, father and son wave to the cheering crowd, creating a memorable sight every year.

However, this year, on his 59th birthday, SRK chose to skip this much-anticipated appearance, leaving fans curious and wondering about the change. While he didn’t reveal the reason behind his absence, Shah Rukh still made sure his fans knew their love didn’t go unnoticed. In fact, SRK attended a fan event hosted by his fan clubs in Mumbai’s Bandra.