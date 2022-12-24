Shah Rukh Khan Shows Off His Abs As He Poses With Choreographer Bosco Martis

New Delhi: Choreographer Bosco Martis, who choreographed the Jhoome Jo Pathaan song shared a happy picture with actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Bosco wrote, “This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page. Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one . And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir (red heart emoji).. It’s a treasured moment for me for a life time . Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture . All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one . Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan . @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour (three red heart emojis) shining and looking super hot . My best wishes to my team.”

In the photo, Shah Rukh opted for black shirt and black pants and showed off his abs. Bosco wore a black leather jacket with purple pants. He wore a cap too.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand who also directed the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War (2019). The action film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.