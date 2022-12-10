Shah Rukh Khan Shares New Still From Pathan, Deepika Padukone Looks Super Glam In A Yellow Bikini

New Delhi: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan shared a new still of Deepika Padukone from his upcoming film Pathaan. Earlier, the first still of Deepika Padukone in a golden monokini from a new song from Pathaan was released, the internet has been literally set on fire.

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan Shared the picture and wrote: “Mirror mirror on the wall, she’s the most glamorous of them all! #BesharamRang song dropping on 12th Dec at 11 AM -https://youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Take a Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

</>

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in his upcoming film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He also has Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline alongside Nayanthara.