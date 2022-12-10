Shah Rukh Khan Shares New Still From Pathan, Deepika Padukone Looks Super Glam In A Yellow Bikini
New Delhi: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan shared a new still of Deepika Padukone from his upcoming film Pathaan. Earlier, the first still of Deepika Padukone in a golden monokini from a new song from Pathaan was released, the internet has been literally set on fire.
Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan Shared the picture and wrote: “Mirror mirror on the wall, she’s the most glamorous of them all! #BesharamRang song dropping on 12th Dec at 11 AM -https://youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”
Take a Look:
<>
View this post on Instagram
</>
Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in his upcoming film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He also has Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline alongside Nayanthara.
Comments are closed.