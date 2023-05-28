Shah Rukh Khan Shares New Parliament Video, Adds ‘Swades’ Touch With His Voice-Over; PM Modi Reacts

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a video of the new Parliament building and was all praise for it. The new building is being inaugurated today, May 28. Ahead of the inauguration, SRK shared a video on Twitter comprising of visuals of the new building and was heard poetically describing the Parliament. While he spoke about the new building, the video added a Swades touch to it with the title track of the film playing in the background.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride.”