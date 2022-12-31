Shah Rukh Khan Shares ‘Heartfelt Condolences’ To PM Narendra Modi On Mother’s Death

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan paid ‘heartfelt condolences’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his mother Hiraben Modi died on Friday at the age of 100.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul.”

The actor and the politician have interacted a few times in the past, including in 2019, when PM Modi met other members of the Indian film industry to mark the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.