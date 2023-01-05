Shah Rukh Khan Shares Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan Poster On Birthday: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan shared a new Pathaan poster featuring co-star Deepika Padukone as he wished her on her birthday.

The actor took to Instagram and wrote, “To my dearest Deepika Padukone – how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love… Pathaan releasing in theatres on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Take A Look:

In the picture, Deepika was seen looking away from the camera and holding a pistol in her hand. She had blood and bruises on her face, and she a wore military green outfit.