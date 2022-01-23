Shah Rukh Khan Sends Sweetest Message To An Egyptian Fan Who Helped Indian Professor 

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan has sent a handwritten letter and signed pictures of himself to an Egyptian travel agent, who went viral last month for helping an Indian professor troubled with payment issues because she was ‘from Shah Rukh’s country’.

On Saturday, the professor in question–Ashwini Deshpande–took to Twitter to inform that Shah Rukh took note of the incident and sent an autographed picture and a handwritten note of appreciation for his Egyptian fan, as well as autographed pictures for his daughter and the professor’s daughter too. She wrote: “A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma Thank @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to @iamsrk for the gracious gesture.”

A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma 🥰🥰 Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to 👑 @iamsrk for the gracious gesture https://t.co/lYd431dBUq pic.twitter.com/Rhn1ocQlbo — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 22, 2022

In pictures she posted on Twitter, the message from Shah Rukh to the travel agent was visible. In a handwritten note, Shah Rukh wrote, “Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply.”