Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Pathaan is also very patriotic’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday said he is in the business of entertainment and not predictions as he fielded queries about the success of his controversy-plagued movie “Pathaan”, amid calls for its boycott from right-wing groups.

The 57-year-old actor hosted an impromptu Twitter session, where he answered questions related to “Pathaan”, but didn’t address the row over the film’s first song “Besharam Rang”, against which protests have been staged in various parts of the country.

Shah Rukh Khan dropped a note on Twitter that read, “Come all let’s do an #AskSRK for 15 minutes. Then work beckons.” From sharing details about the next song from his much-awaited film Pathaan to the team he is cheering for in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, he answered all the questions in the best SRK way possible.

In the middle of this, one of the answers that grabbed people’s attention was about Pathaan. Replying to the person, Shah Rukh Khan declared that his upcoming film is “very patriotic..but in an action way.” The tweet read, “Pathaan is also very patriotic..but in an action way.”

Then a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to postpone Pathaan’s release date. Reason? “I am getting married on January 25. Can you please postpone Pathaan to the 26th? That would be great. Thank you.” To this, SRK said, “Tum shaadi 26 ko karlo ( Republic Day parade ke baad ) chutti bhi hai us din….”