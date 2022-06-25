Shah Rukh Khan rings in 30 years in Bollywood! Here are some of his famous dialogues

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is a name that increases the heartbeats of millions of fans. A name that is enough to make all the fans jump with excitement. He is someone who taught the meaning of love and the romantic way to express love with eyes.

30 years ago, in 1992, an actor set foot in Bollywood and brought with him a boyish charm, unmatched physical energy different from others, exaggerated yet delightful movements and a dream to be the best.

Three decades down the line, the man is not just ruling Bollywood but has fans in every corner of the world and has rightfully earned the title of ‘King’ or ‘Baadshah.’ We are of course talking about Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with the film Deewana, 30 years ago.

Now that the actor has completed 3 decades in the industry and has given us many remarkable films, fans have taken to social media to celebrate his legacy and his journey.

So today, to celebrate SRK’s 30 years in the industry, we thought of listing down his 30 unforgettable dialogues.

1. “Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna padta hai….aur haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hain” (Sometimes to win you must be prepared to lose ….and the one who ends up winning the end game is called a Baazigar)

2. “Rishtey sirf khoon se nai hote mohabbat se bhi bante hain.” (Relationships are not just made by blood ,they are made out of love too).

3. “Dil to har kisi ke pass hota hai lekin sab dilwale nai hote.” (Everyone has a heart but everyone is not good-hearted).

4. “Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marrte, shadi bhi ek baar hoti hai aur pyar bhi ek baar hota hai.” (We only live once, we only die once, we only marry once and we only love once).

5. “Sacchi mohabbat sirf zindagi me ek baar hoti hai aur jab hoti hai to koi bhagwan ya khuda use nakamiyab nai hone deta”. (True love happens only once in life and when it happens God never lets it fail).

6. “Agar yeh tujhe pyar karti hai to yeh palat ke dekhegi…palat palat”. (If she loves you she will turn around and see you).

7. “Sachhi mohabbat ko pechaanne ke liye aankhon ki nahi… dil ki zaroorat hoti hai”. (To identify true love you don’t need eyes you need heart).

8. “Achche insaan hamesha acche kaam karte hai”. (Good people always do good deeds).

9. “Pyaar dosti hai. Agar woh meri sabse achi dost nahi ban sakti toh main usse kabhi pyaar kar hi nahi sakta. Kyunki dosti bina toh pyaar hota hi nahi.” (Love is friendship, if she can’t be my best friend, I can never love her, because you cannot be in love if you cannot be friends).

10. “Kismat badi kutti cheez hai, saali kabhi bhi palat jaati hai”. (Destiny is a bitch it can turn around any time).

11. “Bade bade desho main, aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai.” (In big countries, such small things keep happening).

12. “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho, toh puri kainaat useh tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.” ( It is said that if you want something from your heart, then the whole universe conspires to make it happen).

13. “Beauty products se sirf chehra nikharta hai… khoobsurati nahi badhti.” ( Beauty products only enhance the face… does not increase the beauty).

14. “Ab hum apne aap ko achi tarah samajh lete hain… toh dusre kya sochte hai, it doesn’t matter… not at all.” (When we truly understand ourselves it doesn’t matter what others think of us).

15. “Hum itni kursiyan dekhte hai ek khareedne se pehle phir apna life partner choose karne se pehle options dekhne mein kya problem hai?” (We look at so many chairs before choosing one then why can’t we look at options when we have to choose a partner).

16. “Safe feel karne ke liye pehle saare dar mitana zaroori hai! (In order to feel safe we need to erase all our fears first).

17. “Don’t underestimate the power of a common man.”

18. “Mujhe States Ke Naam Na Sunai Dete Hai Na Dikhai Dete Hai..Sirf Ek Mulk Ka Naam Sunai Deta Hai INDIA. “I Can’t hear nor see the sane of the states…I can only hear one country name, India”.

19. “Life Mein Aur Films Mein, ant mein sab kuch theek ho jaata hai.” (In films and in life, everything ends well).

20. “Ajnabiyon ki baat Sun Leni Chahiye ..Kabhi Kabhi Ajnabi Apno Se Zyada Jaante Hain”. (You Should Listen To Strangers ..Sometimes Strangers Know More Than Our Near-Ones).

21. “Don aadmi ka naam bhool sakta hai, lekin ye nahin bhoolega ki usse dafnaaya kahan hai”. (Don can forget a man’s name, but he cannot forget where he was buried).

22. “Main kisi se advice nahi leta, lekin doosron ko advice dene ke liye humesha tayaar rehta hoon”. (I don’t take advice from anyone, but I am always ready to give advice to others).

23. “Unhe mat bhulo, joh tumhe tab jaante the jab tum kuch nahi the…kyuki bas yeh hi hai, joh tumhe humesha sach bolenge”. (Don’t forget those, who knew you when you were nothing, because only these people will tell you the truth always).

24. “Who sirf star nahi hai, duniya hai meri.” (He’s not just a star, he’s my world).

25. Main nahi manta humara desh duniya ka sabse mahaan desh hai, lekin yeh zaroor manta hoon ki hum mein kabiliyat hai, taqat hai, apne desh ko mahaan banana ki.” (I don’t believe our country is the best country in the world, but I do believe that we have the potential and the strength, to make our country the best).

27. “Joh maza apni pehchaan ke sath jeene mein hai, who kisi doosre ki parchai banne mein nahi.” (The enjoyment that you get in living with your identity is not the same when you live as someone else’s shadow).

28. “Taash ke patton ki tarah hai zindagi, Jahan khel shuru hone se pehle khiladiyon ke aane se bhi pehle kaun jeetega, kaun haarega, iska faisla ho chuka hota hai”. (Life is like a pack of cards where before you start the game and even before the players come the decision of who will win and who will lose is already decided).

29. “Yeh zindagi nafrat ke liye bahut choti hai”. (This life is very short for hatred)

30. “Agar hum aoni zindagi ka steering wheel apne haath mein nahi lenge na…to koi dusra driver seat par baith jayega”. (If we don’t take the steering wheel of our life in our own hands, then someone else will sit on the driver’s seat).