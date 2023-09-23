Shah Rukh Khan reveals THIS for director Raju Hirani when fan asks ‘Dunki Main Esa Kya Hone Wala Hai’ while ‘Ask SRK’

Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood frequently hosts ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on his X (formerly Twitter) to have a nice chat with his fans and followers. Recently, the actor hosted an interactive session where he was showered with numerous questions regarding Jawan, fanmade memes, and his upcoming film Dunki.

During the session, a fan asked Shah Rukh what special Dunki would bring after the massive success of Jawan and Bollywood’s Baadshah had an amazing reply.

During ‘Ask SRK’, a fan of Shah Rukh Khan asked, “Massy Classy Sab Ho Gaya Sir #Dunki Main Esa Kya Hone Wala Hai ..?? #AskSRK @iamsrk.” To which SRK gave a solid reply saying, “Dunki mein Raju Hirani hai!!! Aur kya chahiye??!!”

Dunki mein Raju Hirani hai!!! Aur kya chahiye??!! https://t.co/Kiz0eb4FKh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Reacting to Shah Rukh’s reply, one fan wrote, “#Dunki – srk & RKH combo = (fire emoji).” Another commented, “Raju hirani plus Shah Rukh Khan a dream combination we always wanted.” Fans are excited to see SRK collaborating with Hirani for Dunki.

Speaking about Dunki, at the post-release event of Jawan, SRK confirmed the release date of Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki. He said that the film movie is slated to release on December 22 this year.

‘Dunki’ indeed is a very special film that marks the first collaboration between SRK and Raju Hirani. The film arriving in cinemas on Christmas this year, will star Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh Khan.