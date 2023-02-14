Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His FIRST Valentine’s Day Gift To Gauri Khan Over 34 Years Ago

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan revealed what he gifted his wife Gauri Khan on their Valentine’s Day celebration together during Ask SRK session on Twitter.

Today, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter and announced that he will answer a few questions from fans. “Bahut din ho gaye….hum kahan se kahan aa gaye….I think it’s only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let’s keep the questions fun please….let’s start!” he wrote. One fan was curious to know about SRK’s first gift for Valentine’s Day to his wife Gauri Khan. “What was your first gift for Valentines day to Gauri Mam? @iamsrk #AskSRK.”

If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think… https://t.co/pRY2jxl41B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan replied that it has been over 34 years now, and that he gifted her a pair of pink plastic earrings! “If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think…” wrote Shah Rukh.