Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Paulo Coelho’s ‘King, Legend’ Tweet; Here’s What He Says

New Delhi: Paulo Coelho on Thursday gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan in his recent tweet. The Brazilian author shared a video that was posted by the actor, which showed a sea of fans celebrating Pathaan’s success outside Mannat, Shah Rukh’s famous Mumbai home.

Reacting to the video, Paulo had tweeted, “King. Legend. Friend. But above all great actor (for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest My Name is Khan – and I am Not a Terrorist).”

Take A Look: