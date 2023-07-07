Shah Rukh Khan Neither Handsome, Nor Good Actor, But Has Marketing Skill: Pak Actress Mahnoor Baloch

Mumbai: Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch has recently commented against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan which irked his fans across the country.

Baloch said the King Khan is neither conventionally handsome, nor a good actor, as per Pakistani actor Mahnoor Baloch. She said he is ‘a great businessman’.

Mahnoor Baloch spoke about how physical appearance alone does not determine a person’s overall aura and personality. According to her, Shah Rukh ‘is a great businessman’ and knows ‘how to market himself’. She added ‘he doesn’t know acting’.

“Shahrukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t come under that. It is just that his personality and aura is so strong that he looks good. He has that thing (aura), but there are many beautiful people, who don’t have any aura, so people do not even notice them,” she said on Pakistani talk show Had Kardi.

The Pakistani actor further said about Shah Rukh, “It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself. Maybe, his fans and people would disagree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality, he markets himself well. There are so many good actors, who are not as successful.”