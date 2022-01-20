Shah Rukh Khan Makes First Instagram Post In 4 Months

Mumbai: After a gap of more than four months, Shah Rukh Khan has finally returned on social media. It was in September 2021, when Shah Rukh Khan last posted on social media and it was a wish for his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi.

The actor had not posted anything on his social media handles ever since their son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case.

The post, as part of a paid partnership with LG India, has been viewed 14 lakh times.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh shared the commercial on Instagram and wrote, “Very few times you associate with a product that has such a harmony of art and technology.” The ad opens with Shah Rukh driving a luxury car to reach a lavish bungalow. He makes himself comfortable on a couch and switches on a rollable television which complements the view from his bungalow. Soon after, Gauri also walks in and the two get seated on the couch to watch TV.

A fan said, “The king is back, finally.” Another commented, “Very happy to see your post. I love you.” One more fan said, “Good to see SRK’s post after so long… Love SRK always.”