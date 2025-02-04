Actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the Next On Netflix event on Monday evening to unveil his son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial project, The BA**DS of Bollywood. During the event, the actor requested his fans and the audience, present there, to shower Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan with 50 percent of the love that they have given him.

Shah Rukh said, “Guzaarish aur bahut dil se main chaahunga ki mere bete jo apna pehla kadam rakh rahe hai direction mein, mere beti jo actress ban rahi hai, un sabko bhi 50 percent pyaar bhi agar ye duniya dede jitna mujhe diya hai toh bahut zyada hoga (I request from my heart that my son, who is taking his first step into direction, and my daughter, who is becoming an actress, if they receive even 50 percent of the love the world has given me, it would be enough).”



At the event, Shah Rukh also said that he had passed on his sense of humour and knack for creating funny content to Aryan. “I just want to thank all the colleagues I have who participated in the series. They have done so well. I watched a few episodes of the series. It’s extremely funny. I love funny things. Mere jokes pe log bura maan jaate hah, takleef ho jaati hah. Maine jokes karna chod diya. Maine ye virasat apne bere ko de diya. Maine kaha jaa beta, baap ka naam raushan kar ( People often take offence to my jokes so I have stopped joking. I have passed this to my son Aryan and told him ‘Go make your father proud’).”



The BA***DS of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan.