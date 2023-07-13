Shah Rukh Khan looks menacing as bald villain in first poster from Jawan

Mumbai: After impressing fans with the prevue of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the first poster from the upcoming action-thriller which features his bald look and fans can’t stop gushing about his look as villain in the poster.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and shared one of the posters of his upcoming movie Jawan. Sharing the poster in different languages, the actor captioned it, “Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas. pic.twitter.com/36w4j1JI1k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

In the poster, Shah Rukh Khan looks menacing as a bald villain. He can be seen holding a gun in his hand and wearing black sunglasses in the poster. The actor’s bald look has everyone stunned.

Helmed by Atlee, other than Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The action thriller also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Vijay will also be seen making a cameo in the movie.