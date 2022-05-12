Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in black as he begins shoot for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki

Mumbai: A picture of Shah Rukh Khan posing with Rajkumar Hirani and the crew of Dunki has gone viral on social media. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing an all-black outfit which he paired with white shoes and swept-back hair.

Taapsee Pannu stars alongside SRK in the film, which is also being co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Apart from Dunki, the superstar will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and a yet-untitled film directed by Atlee. Pathaan, in which SRK reportedly plays the role of a RAW agent, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

SRK was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s big-budget Zero. The film, written by Himanshu Sharma and also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, was a box office and critical disappointment. The actor was forced to step away from acting to focus on producing web projects like Bard of Blood and Betaal through his Red Chillies Entertainment.