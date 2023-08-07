Shah Rukh Khan kicks off Jawan 30-day countdown

Mumbai: After dropping an all-new poster from ‘Jawan’ on September 7, Shah Rukh Khan laid out another surprise for fans. This time, he dropped a new promo from the Atlee-directorial, which takes the audience inside the world of ‘Jawan’ and all the action that is to follow.

In just 30 days from today, fans will finally be able to feast their eyes on the highly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan action flick ‘Jawan’.

Keeping up with his timely Monday releases, the actor dropped a new poster of himself in his badass bald avatar. After treating fans to character posters of VijaySethupathi and Nayanthara and also dropping a dance track ‘Zinda Banda’, SRK released a new poster of his character and teased, “Main achha hoon ya bura hoon… 30 days to find out.”

On August 7, the superstar posted an all-new promo from the film as he started the one-month countdown. Sharing the same, SRK wrote, “30 days to go These too shall pass Tick Tock #1MonthToJawan #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu (sic).”

30 days to go…

‘Jawan’ releases worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

SRK’s new post comes amidst chatter that the actor will play a dual role in the film. Rumours are rife that SRK will play the roles of both father and son in the upcoming action flick, with Deepika Padukone playing the role of his mother. While several fan theories have been doing the rounds, fans will have to wait a month to find out.