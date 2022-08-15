Shah Rukh Khan Joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign With Gauri, AbRam And Aryan

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family hoisted the national flag at their residence Mannat to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

On Sunday evening, SRK’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their pre-Independence Day celebrations.

Shah Rukh and Gauri are seen standing with their sons Aryan and AbRam in front of the Indian flag. To mark the Independence Day eve, they all chose to twin in white outfits.

Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly. pic.twitter.com/3tNCjkLAgt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 14, 2022

SRK, Aryan and Abram sported white T-shirts. The young boys paired the T-shirts with blue jeans and white shoes, while SRK opted for navy blue cargo pants. On the other hand, Gauri looked super stylish in an off-white blazer with blue jeans and white shoes.