Shah Rukh Khan Describes “Jawan” As “New Chennai Express

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday described his upcoming film “Jawan” as the “new Chennai Express”, days after the movie completed a decade of its release.

Shah Rukh unveiled a new poster of “Jawan”, which features Shah Rukh, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, on Twitter, now rebranded as X. He followed it up with an #AskSRK session on the microblogging site.

When a fan asked the star about the screening of “Chennai Express” across 50 cities by his fan club on the occasion of its 10th anniversary, the actor said he had a lovely time working on the romantic comedy.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the 2013 movie followed Shah Rukh’s Rahul, who travels to Rameshwaram in Chennai Express to immerse his late grandfather’s ashes and finds himself in trouble after helping a don’s daughter Meenamma, played by Deepika Padukone, and her cousins board the train.

Atlee’s directorial “Jawan” is the upgrade to “Chennai Express”, Shah Rujh promised.

“Yeah it was lovely ten yrs ago Chennai express. Now with @Atlee_dir @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial #Nayanthara #Shobhi #Analmaster this is new Chennai Express reloadingâ€æNahi??! #Jawan,” he said in his response.

Jawan” is billed as “a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man (Shah Rukh) who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”, the makers said.

The actor said the pan-India movie took more time to complete.

“Poor @Atlee_dir has become less Jawan ha ha. But as they say Rome was notâ€æ.etc etc,” he quipped.