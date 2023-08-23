Actors fraternity including Shah Rukh Khan congratulates ISRO on Chandrayaan-3 success

Mumbai: After many celebs such as Sunny Deol, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped congratulatory messages, Shah Rukh Khan congratulated ISRO and shared his thoughts as a proud Indian as India became the first country to successfully touch the South Polar region of the moon because of Chandrayaan-3.

Proud, amazed, excited, honoured to be living this moment of history!! भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3 @isro — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 23, 2023

A massive congratulations to @isro for the triumphant touchdown of #Chandrayaan3. A moment to remember, an emotion beyond words!! 🇮🇳 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) August 23, 2023

My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best. Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon 🇮🇳 https://t.co/pTKgptUflu — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 23, 2023

What a proud moment. #Hindustanzindabad tha hai or rahega

Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. A momentous feat in the history of India's space exploration. Proud!!!#Chandrayaan3Landing #chandrayaan_3 #ISRO #MoonMission pic.twitter.com/vzalkeJAOY — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 23, 2023

Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of #Chandrayaan3's landing! A proud and historic moment for all Indians.

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳❤️ https://t.co/mt2FZRMqfq — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 23, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is ‘over the moon’ (quite literally) as India created history with ISRO-directed Lander Vikram landing successfully on the moon’s South Polar Region. Referring to his song from ‘Yes Boss’, he wrote on Twitter, “Chaand Taare todh lagoon Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3 (sic).”