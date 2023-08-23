Chandrayaan-3
Actors fraternity including Shah Rukh Khan congratulates ISRO on Chandrayaan-3 success

Shah Rukh Khan congratulated ISRO after Lander Vikram successfully touched the moon's surface. The superstar also owns land on the moon.

By Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: After many celebs such as Sunny Deol, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped congratulatory messages, Shah Rukh Khan congratulated ISRO and shared his thoughts as a proud Indian as India became the first country to successfully touch the South Polar region of the moon because of Chandrayaan-3.

 

Shah Rukh Khan is ‘over the moon’ (quite literally) as India created history with ISRO-directed Lander Vikram landing successfully on the moon’s South Polar Region. Referring to his song from ‘Yes Boss’, he wrote on Twitter, “Chaand Taare todh lagoon Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3 (sic).”

