Shah Rukh Khan calls Mohanlal ‘OG Zinda Banda’ as Malayalam actor dances to ‘Jawan’ song

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday reshared a video of Mohanlal dancing to the former’s Jawan song Zinda Banda at an awards show in Kochi, thanking the Malayalam star for “making the song more special”.

Re-posting the video, originally shared by a fan account, Shah Rukh wrote, “Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda.”

In the video, Mohanlal, 63, can be seen dancing to the Anirudh Ravichander-composed song, acing the hook step in a leopard-print shirt paired with a brown jacket and pants.

The Pathaan actor’s gesture did not go unnoticed. Mohanlal took to social media to acknowledge Shah Rukh’s post. The Neru actor wrote, “Dear @iamsrk, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic, inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words.”

Responding to Shah Rukh’s dinner invite, Mohanlal wrote, “Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast, too?”

At the award show Mohanlal not only danced to Zinda Banda but also reportedly performed to Anirudh-composed Hukum from the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer. Mohanlal made a cameo appearance in the 2023 film.