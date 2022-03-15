Shah Rukh Khan announces OTT app SRK+, Salman Khan congratulates him

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday has announced his very own OTT app, called SRK +. He took to social media to make this announcement.

An Instagram post shows his picture with the logo ‘SRK+’. He captioned his post, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (sic).”

However, he did not reveal further details of this upcoming venture in the digital medium.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan shared this news on his Twitter handle and congratulated Shah Rukh on this new venture. Salman wrote, “Aaj ki party teri taraf see @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ (sic).”