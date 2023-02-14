Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan come together in priceless BTS pic shared by choreographer Shiamak Davar

Mumbai: If Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s bromance in Pathaan wasn’t enough, a new photo of the two has emerged online. Originally shared by choreographer Shiamak Davar, the photo features the two Khans smiling during a rehearsal. Revealing work experience with both, Shiamak praised Shah Rukh’s latest outing Pathaan.

The photo appeared to be clicked during some event/show rehearsal. As the two actors look younger, the old photo left fans nostalgic. While Shah Rukh wore a grey shirt with baggy pants and a bandana, Salman sported a casual look in a grey t-shirt and denim pants.

Sharing the photo, Shiamak Davar wrote in the caption, “It’s truly amazing to meet the two biggest superstars of Bollywood. I remember when @iamsrk launched me for Dil Toh Pagal Hai, for which I’m truly and eternally grateful to this day, and now seeing him absolutely slay it on the big screen with Pathaan. And how can we forget about the other megastar in the room, @beingsalmankhan who adds absolute value and entertainment with his alluring presence. Wishing these two legends all the best for their future endeavours.”

Shah Rukh is currently flying high on the success of his film, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film, backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan was no less than a sweet surprise for fans with his special appearance.