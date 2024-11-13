Mumbai: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have thrilled fans worldwide by announcing the re-release of their iconic film, Karan Arjun.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, this 1995 blockbuster, which also stars Kajol, is set to hit theaters again on November 22, 2024, to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The announcement was made via social media, where both Shah Rukh and Salman shared a new trailer, rekindling memories of the film’s unforgettable moments. Hrithik Roshan, who assisted his father during the making of the film, also shared his excitement, reminiscing about the creative process behind the movie’s famous scenes.

Karan Arjun tells the story of two brothers, played by Shah Rukh and Salman, who are reincarnated to avenge their murder. The film’s re-release is expected to draw large crowds, eager to relive the magic of this timeless classic on the big screen.

Fans can look forward to experiencing the epic tale of brotherhood and revenge once again, with all its iconic dialogues and memorable songs. The re-release promises to be a nostalgic journey for those who witnessed the original and a thrilling experience for new audiences.