Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Starrer Pathaan Song Besharam Rang Out!

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang finally released on Monday. Besharam Rang is sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar.

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh shared the song and wrote: “Seeing her, you know…beauty is an attitude….#BesharamRang song is here – https://youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM”

Watch the video here:

As always, Shah Rukh and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry impressed the fans. SRK and Deepika are among the most significant on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.