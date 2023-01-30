Shafali Verma & Co Dances To ‘Kala Chashma’ While Celebrating U-19 Women’s T20 WC Win
New Delhi: After the historic victory of the Indian Women’s team in U-19 T20 WC, Shafali Verma and co. celebrated their victory by recreating the viral ‘Kala Chashma’ trend that’s taking social media by storm.
ICC’s Instagram handle has shared the reel: “Winning on the field and off it, India – ICC Women’s #U19T20WorldCup Champions”.
Watch:
The reel garnered more than 7 lakh likes within 12 hours after it was posted.
