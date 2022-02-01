Shabana Azmi Tests Positive For COVID-19 

Mumbai: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home isolation.

Taking to Instagram, Shabana shared a picture of herself and stated that she has got into home isolation. The actress also urged everyone who came into her contact to get themselves tested. Shabana wrote, “Have tested positive for Covid today Have isolated myself at home and Request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested”. Soon several celebs took to the comment section to send recovery wishes. Boney Kapoor commented, “Oh God, please stay away from JAVED Saab”. Ekta Kapoor also expressed concern for Shabana and wrote, “Get well soon mam”.

Take a look at Shabana Azmi’s post:

On the work front, Azmi will be seen next in the Karan Johar-directed “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

She will also be seen in the Paramount Plus series “Halo”, co-produced by Showtime in partnership with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and 343 Industries. Based on the popular Xbox video game franchise, the show will arrive on the streamer on March 24.