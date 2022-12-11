SFI Open Zonal Qualifier Ranking Tournament concludes: Odisha Swimmers shine at the pool

Bhubaneswar: On the second day of the tournament, Arpita Sahu from Odisha strikes gold in 100m Butterfly . Mannata Mishra win the race in 200 m Breast stroke and 200 Individual Medley. Amiya Pradhan stood first in 200 Breast stroke. Sonia Patel from Odisha strikes Gold on 50m.

Free style and 50m Butterfly and 100m. Free style. Pratyasha Ray took home Gold in 200 Back strokes. Ayan Ali Khan from Chhattisgarh wins the race in 1500m & 800m. Free style. Rudrakesh Sahu from Chhattisgarh strikes gold in 200 freestyle,100 butterfly 200 Individual medley and 100 freestyle. Jadu Budek from Odisha strikes silver in 100m Butterfly, 50m butterfly and 100 freestyle . Bikash Haripal from Odisha stood second in 200 freestyle, 800m freestyles.

In the concluding ceremony merits certificates were awarded by the Senior swimming coach Shri Surendra Naik, Amar Ranjan Mohanty, vice president of Swimming Association, Senior Vice President Shri Rabindra Rout, Lakshmichandra Mahakur, joint Secretary.

Pradip Kumar Padhee, President of the Association presided over the closing ceremony. Working President Dr. Soma Mishra was present during the ceremony.