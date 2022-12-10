SFI National Zonal Qualifier Swimming Tournament: Pratyasha, Mannata, Vadra Shine At The Pool

Bhubaneswar: The zonal qualifier swimming tournament consisting of five states, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar begins today at Biju Patnaik Swimming pool, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Pratyasha Ray strikes gold in 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 200 Freestyle, Mannata stood first in 50m Breaststroke, 100 m Breast stroke, third in 200 free style, Vadra came first in 200 free style, third in 100m back stroke, second in 200m free style. Arpita Sahoo stood second in 100 Breast stroke, second in 50m. Breast stroke. Jadu budek from Odisha came first in 50m Back stroke, third in 50m Free style. Ayan Ali khan from Chhattisgarh came first in 1500 free style, Sayantan Roy from Bihar came first in 400 Individual Medley. Anshuman Vashist from Odisha strike gold in 200m Butter fly, second in 400 Individual Medley. Amiya Kumar Pradhan from Odisha came first in 50m Breaststroke. Ayushmann Dubey from Madhya Pradesh came first in 100m Back stroke. Rudraksha Sahu came first 400 m free style.

Forty Technical Officers under the supervision of Technical head Surendra Kumar Naik, conducted the events. Team members of JSW Odisha under the leadership of Olympian Sandeep Sejwal supported the events.

Pradip Kumar Padhee , President of The Odisha state Swimming Association, Working President Dr. Soma Mishra, vice president Shri Amar Ranjan Mohanty, Rabindra Kumar Rout , joint Secretary, Lakshmi Chandra Mahakur and Rajeeb lochan Dash were present at the event venue.