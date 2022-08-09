Sexual Harassment Slur against Bolangir Chief CSO: Dist Collector Asked To Probe, Submit Report

Bolangir: Taking note of the sexual harassment allegation against Bolangir Chief CSO Mir Raja Ali, the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department has asked the District Collector to probe the matter and submit a report.

In a letter, Deputy Secretary Laxmidhar Naik, FS & CW Department, has asked the Bolangir Collector to conduct an immediate investigation into the matter and submit a report at the earliest

Notably, a woman employee of Bolangir district supply office has brought sexual harassment allegations against, Mir Raja Ali, Chief CSO of Bolangir. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the Officer has been misbehaving with her and harassing her sexually since he assumed office in Bolangir.

Following the complaint, District Collector Chanchal Rana formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Additional District Magistrate and started an investigation into the allegation.