Sexual Harassment Charges: Haryana Sports Minister Resigns

New Delhi: Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, on Sunday resigned from his position following sexual harassment charges.

On Sunday, Chandigarh Police booked Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh on charges of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement on the complaint of a woman coach.

The FIR against Sandeep Singh, an Olympian and former Indian hockey team captain, was registered at Chandigarh’s Sector 26 police station Saturday night. The minister has rejected the allegations and termed them baseless.

“There is an attempt to spoil my image. I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports department to the Chief Minister until the report of the investigation comes out,” he said.

