Sexual Harassment Case Filed Against Haryana Sports Minister

New Delhi: Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh has been booked on charges of and outraging the modesty of a junior athletics coach of Haryana, said police.

Based on a complaint by the junior athletics coach on Friday, Chandigarh police today registered a sexual harassment and criminal intimidation case against Singh.

The minister had earlier dismissed the allegations as baseless and called for an independent probe.

The female coach, who is also a national-level athlete, said Sandeep Singh allegedly invited her to his official residence where she was allegedly molested.

She has also accused the minister of harassing other female players.

The woman held a press conference at the office of the opposition party Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). She also demanded security.