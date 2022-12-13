Sexual Abuse Charge Against Doctor In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A minor girl has labelled sexual abuse against a doctor during treatment at the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College & Hospital in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district.

According to reports, the victim has been admitted to the hospital by the hostel authorities after she complained of abdominal pain. She alleged that the doctor treating her abused her by touching her private parts during the health check-up.

Following this, the family member of the victim and the school authorities detained the doctor in his room. Moreover, they also alleged that he was drunk on duty.

However, the doctor has denied the allegations.

On being informed, Town Police arrived at the hospital and conducted an investigation. A complaint in this regard has been lodged at Baripada Town Police Station.

More details are awaited.