Sexagenarian Held For Raping Minor Girl In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Karanjia police on Saturday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl.

The identity of the accused has not been disclosed by the police.

According to the Complaint, the 60-year-old man saw the minor girl alone and taking the advantage of the situation he outraged the modesty of the seven-year-old girl.

Later, the incident came to light after the girl narrated the ordeal before her parents.

Following this, her parents lodged a complaint at Karanjia police station against the accused.

Acting on plaint, police registered a case (107/22) under sections 376 AB, 506, 6 POCSO Act.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, police said.