Sexagenarian Commits Suicide By Hanging Self In Bolangir

Bolangir: A 60-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a room at Brahmanpada in Balangir town on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Artatran Badapanda.

According to sources, family members today spotted him hanging from the ceiling in the morning at around 8 am and alerted the local police.

Later, the police reached the village and sent the body for post-mortem. However, the exact reason behind his death is yet to be known.