Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police busted a sex racket at Diamond Salon and Spa near Rabi Talkies chhak, rescuing two women.

The incident came to light after locals alerted the police following screams from a woman being tortured and forced into prostitution.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Badagada police raided the saloon named ‘Diamond Salon and Spa’ and detained a youth in connection with the case. Besides, the police have also laid its hand on incriminating material during the raid.

The police have rescued two women and sent them for medical examination, sources said.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related