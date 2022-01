Cuttack: Police on Sunday raided a guest house in the CDA area of Cuttack on charges of sex racket operation and rescued two women from there.

Police have also detained two persons for further interrogation and the rescued women will be sent to the short-stay home.

Acting on special inputs, police raided the guest house and busted the sex racket.

Police said that the illegal flesh trade was running in the guest house for the past few months. Further investigations are underway.