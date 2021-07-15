Sex Racket Busted In Rourkela; 5 Held, 5 Women Rescued

Rourkela: Police have busted a sex racket running at a hotel in the Udit Nagar area with the arrest of five persons. The cops also rescued five women engaged in the illicit trade.

After receiving a tip-off, Udit Nagar police and Plant Site police conducted a raid at the hotel in Kacheri Road and nabbed two customers. They also rescued five women, four hailing from West Bengal and one from Odisha, who were engaged in the flesh trade.

Both the customers, owner, and two managers of the hotel have been arrested for their involvement in the illicit trade, said a police official. He added that the rescued women have been sent to a short stay home.

Several objectionable items and a diary having details of the sex racket have been seized and further investigation is underway to trace other persons involved in the flesh trade, the police official further stated.