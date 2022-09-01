Sex Racket Busted In Jajpur, One Held

Jajpur: A sex racket was busted in Panikoili locality of Odisha’s Jajpur district with the arrest of one person in this connection.

The arrested customer has been identified as Manas Mishra of Bhadrak.

Acting on a tip-off, Panikoili police raided the lodge alongside National Highway (NH) 16 near District Police Headquarters on Tuesday night and busted the sex racket.

The cops have also rescued a woman and detained the owner and two staffers of the lodge for further questioning.

Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard.