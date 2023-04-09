Sex racket busted in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Police busted a sex racket operating in Caltex area under the Town Police limits in Dhenkanal district.

The police have arrested one person and detained two women who reportedly hail from Balasore.

However, two other persons said to be the customers managed to flee.

As per reports, the arrested man, who was operating the racket, is a local resident of Dhenkanal town.

According to police sources, the accused has criminal antecedents as well. The man and his wife were arrested two years back for the same offence and were forwarded to the court.