Sex Racket Busted In Cuttack
Cuttack: A sex racket was busted in Ranihat area of Cuttack city and two persons were arrested in this connection.
Acting on a tip-off, Mangalabag police conducted a raid on a house in the Ranihat area and rescued a young woman.
Following the raid, cops seized contraceptives and several objectionable items from the house.
According to reports, the sex racket was operating from a house near Ranihat Traffic Square for over a period of time.
Police have apprehended three youths including the house owner has been also arrested by the Mangalabag police.