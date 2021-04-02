Sex Racket Busted In Cuttack

Cuttack: A sex racket was busted in Ranihat area of Cuttack city and two persons were arrested in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, Mangalabag police conducted a raid on a house in the Ranihat area and rescued a young woman.

Following the raid, cops seized contraceptives and several objectionable items from the house.

According to reports, the sex racket was operating from a house near Ranihat Traffic Square for over a period of time.

Police have apprehended three youths including the house owner has been also arrested by the Mangalabag police.