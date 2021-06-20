Sex Racket Busted In Bhubaneswar, 4 Detained

Bhubaneswar: A sex racket was busted by the Commissionerate Police today and four persons were also detained in this connection.

After receiving a tip-off, the Laxmisagar police conducted a raid on the guest house situated at Budhheswari Colony locality and detained a young woman and three customers. During the raid, the police also seized a huge quantity of objectionable items from the guest house.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.