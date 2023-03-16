Sex Racket Busted In Bhubaneswar, 3 Including Mastermind Held

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police today busted a sex racket operating under the garb of a trust ‘Sai Seva’ at the Bhimatangi area under Sri Lingaraj police station.

The police apprehended three persons including the mastermind and a young woman from the spot for interrogation and recovered three mobile phones, a vanity bag, some cash and other objectionable items from a room that the two brokers will be forwarded to the court on Friday, the police officials said.

According to the information, the said trust ‘Sai Seva’ has been running in the building within Sri Lingaraj police station limits. The accused persons used to traffic young women from Koraput and Kandhamal districts and engage them in the flesh trade.

Sources said some local youths brought the matter to the notice of the police after they spotted suspicious persons and women in the locality entering the building.

On intimation, a team led by the Sri Lingaraj police station raided the building and apprehended the accused trio and a woman. While the accused men will be arrested on Friday, the woman hailing from Koraput will be sent to a correctional home.