Sex Racket Busted In Bhubaneswar; 3 Held, 4 Women Rescued

Bhubaneswar: After a brief lull, the Mancheswar police station busted a sex racket operating in a house in the Chakeisihani area of Bhubaneswar. During the raid, 4 young women and 3 persons were apprehended.

While the police detained three persons, the four young women were sent to a correctional home after interrogation.

On the other hand, Mancheswar police station IIC Sudhir Sahu has informed that 3 clients detained in this case, namely Chandramani Sahu of Kendrapara, Satish Patnaik of Jagatsinghpur and Feroz Ansari of Khurda, will be forwarded to the court on Sunday.

According to police, they had relieved a complaint that a sex racket was being operated in Bhagabat Basti located near Chakeisihani under Mancheswar police station limits.

After receiving the tip-off about, Mancheswar police raided the house with the help of a special squad and apprehended the persons involved in the racket.